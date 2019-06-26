National pro-life leader March for Life Action launched a six-figure ad buy Wednesday ahead of the Democrat primary debate.

It's time for abortion extremism to end. #prolifeconsensus pic.twitter.com/qS500Ig8QO — March for Life Action (@MFLAction) September 22, 2016

The ad, which features women asserting the pro-life consensus among Americans, will air on MSNBC ahead of the first Democrat primary debate round on Wednesday evening.

March for Life Action will also run digital ads as well.

The “Consensus” ad reflects the recent Marist poll, released just prior to the March for Life, held in January on the national mall in Washington, DC, revealing that 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as “pro-choice.”

According to the poll, 75 percent of Americans say abortion should be limited to — at most — the first three months of pregnancy.

In addition, the survey finds 65 percent of Americans say if the Supreme Court revisits Roe v. Wade, the high court should either return the issue of the legality of abortion to the states (49 percent) or outlaw the procedure altogether (16 percent). Only 30 percent of those surveyed would prefer that the Supreme Court rule in favor of unrestricted abortion.

The poll found 54 percent oppose any taxpayer funding of abortion, while 39 percent support it. Also, 75 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding abroad, through non-governmental organizations such as International Planned Parenthood, with only 19 percent in favor of such funding.

When political affiliation is a factor, 94 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of independents, and 56 percent of Democrats oppose taxpayer funding of abortion overseas.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Action, said Marist polling over the past ten years shows the Democrat Party establishment is “out of touch” with most Americans on the issues surrounding abortion.

“While 2020 Democratic candidates are taking more radical stances on abortion by the day, the polling numbers are clear: 60% of Democrats want abortion limited to – at most – the first three months of pregnancy,” she continued. “A majority of Americans also oppose any tax-payer funding for abortion. The Democratic establishment would do well to listen to the American people – or even just their base – instead of caving into the pressure of the abortion lobby.”