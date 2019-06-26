NRA Ends NRATV Production

The NRA has ended NRATV production and severed ties with Ackerman McQueen, which operated the outlet.

The New York Times reported the move came on Tuesday, with the NRA preserving the option of re-running old content but ending the production of anything new.

The NRA and Ackerman McQueen had worked together for over 30 years.

NYT published a memo from NRA’s Wayne LaPierre, which said:

Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment. So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.

This move ends the NRA’s relationship with prominent spokesperson Dana Loesch too.

