Study: 3 Least-Patriotic States Run by Democrats

Three of the least-patriotic states in America are controlled by Democrats in political office, according to a report released Monday.

The survey from WalletHub looked at 13 indicators of how people express patriotism— including military enrollment, voting in the 2016 presidential election, and volunteering for AmeriCorps— and found that the three least-patriotic states had been controlled by Democrats serving in public office.

Of the bottom three states— California, New York, and New Jersey— all of the states have Democrat-majority legislatures and a Democrat serving as governor.

On a scale of 1 to 50, for example, New Jersey and New York rank toward the bottom in terms of military enrollment— with New Jersey taking 48 on the list while New York is one step lower at 49.

New Jersey and New York also have the lowest number of veterans per capita, according to the WalletHub survey.

The three states ranked low in terms of civic engagement as well. California ranked near the bottom for civic engagement, coming in at 48 on the list. It also has a low-volunteer rate, making it 46th in the nation for volunteers.

Overall, the survey found that red states had higher levels of patriotism than blue states due to their high levels of civic and military engagement.

The most patriotic states on the list included New Hampshire, Vermont, Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho.