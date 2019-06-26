Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) teared up during her closing statement at the first Democrat debate Wednesday night after seemingly crediting the government for her personal success.

During the 45-second closing statement, Warren talked about her family and “dream” as a little girl.

“Never in a million years did I think I would stand on a stage like this,” Warren began. “I was born and raised in Oklahoma. I have three older brothers. They all joined the military. I had a dream growing up, and my dream was to be a public school teacher.”

Warren said her family did not have money to pay for a college application, but she said she got her “chance” because of a $50-a-semester commuter college.

“By the time I graduated from high school, my family – my family didn’t have the money for a college application, much less a chance for me to go to college,” she said. “But I got my chance. It was a $50-a-semester commuter college.”

She said it was a “little slice of government that created some opportunity” for her, adding that it “opened” her life.

“I am in this fight because I believe that we can make our government, we can make our economy, we can make our country work – not just for those at the top,” she said.

“We can make it work for everyone, and I promise you this: I will fight for you as hard as I fight for my own family,” she closed.