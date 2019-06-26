Watch Live: House Holds Hearing on Economic ‘Benefits of Immigration’

Progressives and the business lobby are testifying in front of the House Budget Committee on Wednesday to discuss the economic “benefits of immigration.”

Pro-immigration policy analyst Tom Jawetz from the Center for American Progress; Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahin; Wellesley Centers for Women Wellesley College’s Dr. Sari Pekkala Kerr; and Yuma, Arizona Mayor Douglas Nicholls are set to testify on why they support the United States admitting about 1.2 million legal immigrants every year.

The hearing begins at 10 am Eastern Time.

