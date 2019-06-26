The CEO of Western Union, the multinational corporation used by illegal aliens and legal immigrants to send remittances to their native countries, says the United States is “built on migrants” and predicts that globalization of the American economy will make a comeback.

During a financial conference in New York this week, Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek, a native of Turkey with Austrian citizenship and a resident of the U.S., said American was a nation of immigrants rather than citizens.

Ersek told CNN:

“This country is built on migrants. Everyone arrived yesterday compared with Europe. It’s a new country,” he said. “It’s not easy to leave a country, cross borders and support your buddies and family back home.” [Emphasis added] While Ersek said migration should of course be regulated, he expressed concern about the international perception of America in an era of hardline trade and immigration stances by the Trump administration. [Emphasis added] “When I grew up, we were always looking up to the U.S. as our role model. I have to say that many countries are maybe changing that mindset,” he said. The US as a brand is no longer “top of the mind,” he added: “They’re looking for alternatives.” [Emphasis added]

Ersek also said the U.S. economy under President Trump’s economic nationalist direction, focused on the needs of American workers and expanding the country’s manufacturing base, will eventually revert back to the globalist economic model preferred by the Democrat and Republican political establishments.

“Globalization is only taking a break,” Ersek told CNN. “It’s a time out.”

Ersek’s business is effectively reliant on mass immigration across the globe and built on ensuring that illegal aliens and legal immigrants in the U.S. use Western Union to send remittances home to their families, mostly in Central America.

Every year, as Breitbart News has reported, about $150 billion in remittances are sent to foreign countries by illegal aliens and legal immigrants living in the U.S. This money is untaxed.

Mexico, in 2017 alone, received about $30 billion in untaxed remittances from foreign nationals living in the U.S., while China took in between $15 to $20 billion that year. India and the Phillippines also enjoyed more than $10 billion in untaxed remittances sent from foreign nationals living in the U.S.

