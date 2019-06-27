Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke visited the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Thursday and suggested America should “bring some of these walls down” that assist in the prevention of illegal immigration.

Questioned on whether he would “tear down Trump’s wall,” the former U.S. Congressman replied he “wouldn’t build any additional walls or fences.”

“We’ve got more than 600 miles of walls and fences along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border,” O’Rourke said. “Here’s the consequence of that: thousands, thousands of people have died because of these walls, they’re being pushed out into evermore treacherous stretches of the U.S.-Mexico border, attempting to cross.

“They are not in tent cities, they are not in cages, they are not deported, they are not separated, they are dead,” O’Rourke continued. “More walls means more suffering and more death, so no more walls.”

He added, “Where we can, let’s bring some of these walls down.”

O’Rourke’s visit to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children comes one day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attended a protest that was held outside of the shelter and accused President Donald Trump of inflicting “maximum pain” on the children for political purposes.

