Beto O’Rourke Renews Call to Ban AR-15 Sales

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke renewed his call for banning the sale of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles during Wednesday night’s Democrat debate.

O’Rourke described the semiautomatic rifles as “assault weapons” and “weapons of war,” and called for an end to the sales of such firearms.

Following the lead of the students marching for their lives, we need to implement universal background checks, pass red flag laws, and keep weapons of war on the battlefield—so they’re not trained against our communities in synagogues and churches, concerts and movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/eHlGmH1796 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 27, 2019

O’Rourke’s push to ban AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic firearms is a continuation of a policy he began pushing during a February 2018 interview with CBS News. In discussing raising the legal age for buying an AR-15 O’Rourke said, “I don’t know that we should raise the age for buying an AR-15 I just don’t think we should be selling AR-15s in this country.”

On October 18, O’Rourke noted Texas’ proud gun heritage then explained his desire for Texas to lead they way on gun control by adopting the gun laws being pushed everywhere else.

On March 16, the Hill reported O’Rourke indicating current owners of AR-15s ought to be able to keep them, but all future sales should be prohibited. He said, “If you own an AR-15, keep it. Continue to use it responsibly and safely. I just don’t think that we need to sell anymore weapons of war into this public.”

