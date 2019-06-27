Joe Biden (D) failed to come out as the clear winner of Thursday night’s debate, despite getting more speaking time than every other candidate.

The former vice president ended up with more speaking time than every other candidate over the course of the two-hour debate, leading the pack with just short of 14 minutes – 13:59 – of speaking time, including interruptions and closing statements.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – who had a number of breakout moments throughout the night, including a significant confrontation with Biden on issues of race – fell nearly a minute and a half behind with 12 minutes and 36 seconds of speaking time. Much of their time took place during a bitter clash over Biden’s controversial remarks and positions on race.

“I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden,” Harris said during the debate. “I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground.”

“It is personal and it was actually very hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputation and career on the segregation of race in this country,” she continued.

The conversation got even more heated after Harris questioned Biden directly on his opposition to busing.

“Do you agree today, do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America then?” she asked Biden. “Do you agree?”

“I did not oppose busing in America,” Biden said. “What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. That’s what I opposed.”

The total times are as follows, via CBS News:

Biden – 13:59

Harris – 12:36

Sanders – 11:40

Buttigieg – 10:25

Gillibrand – 7:42

Bennet – 6:47

Swalwell – 6:16

Williamson – 5:01

Hickenlooper – 4:56

Yang – 3:00

Despite speaking three minutes, Yang was leading the online Drudge poll with over 28 percent support around midnight. Harris fell behind in a distant second with a little over 15 percent support.