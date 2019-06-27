‘Buenas Noches’ — Mayor Pete Buttigieg Joins Debate ‘Hispandering’

Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg speaks during the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit …
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
CHARLIE SPIERING

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana,  joined the ranks of Democrats speaking Spanish at the Democrat debates on Thursday in an attempt to connect with Hispanic voters.

“Buenas noches, gracias,” Buttigieg replied when greeted by Telemundo’s Jose Diaz-Balart in both English and Spanish at the beginning of the debate.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro appeared to compete with each other on the amount of Spanish used in the first debate Wednesday night, in an effort to appeal to Hispanics.

A YouGov survey showed that 51 percent of respondents who identify as swing voters believe speaking Spanish during a debate is “pandering.”

 

