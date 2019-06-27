Democrat Debate: Kamala Harris Promises Executive Gun Control

During the June 27 Democrat debate Kamala Harris reiterated her promise to use executive action to secure gun control.

Harris listened to other presidential hopefuls describe the gun controls they pledge to push, then countered them by saying all their plans rest on Congress taking action. She said that if she wins the presidency she will give Congress 100 days to act, after which she would shift to executive action for gun control.

She said she would use executive action to “put in place the comprehensive background check policy we’ve had” and to require the ATF “to take the licenses of gun dealers who violate the law.” She said she would also use an executive order to ban the importation of “assault weapons.”

It should be noted that the importation of “assault weapons” is already banned via the ATF’s reading of regulatory policy. On March 22, Breitbart News reported the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) observation that the import of such rifles is already blocked, based on the ATF’s interpretation of import guidelines.

NSSF noted that the ATF’s de facto ban has been the case since 1989.

