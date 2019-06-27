President Donald Trump met with world leaders on Thursday, but that did not stop him from commenting on the second night of the Democrat debates on MSNBC.

During a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said he saw that all of the Democrats on stage wanted to give health care to illegal immigrants.

“Unfortunately they didn’t discuss what they’re giving to American citizens. That’s not a good thing,” Trump said to reporters ahead of the meeting.

He said that he caught the coverage of the debate as he passed a television.

“They had the first debate last night. I don’t know if you saw it, it wasn’t very exciting, I can tell you that,” Trump said. “They have another one today. They definitely have plenty of candidates, that’s about it.”

Trump also praised Merkel during the meeting.

“She’s a fantastic person, a fantastic woman and I’m glad to have her as a friend,” he said.