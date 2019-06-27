Donald Trump Shares Meme Mocking MSNBC Debate Malfunction

President Donald Trump shared a meme Thursday mocking MSNBC’s Democrat primary debate malfunction.

The video, published by Trump supporting meme-master Carpe Donktum, features the footage of the technical snafu from Wednesday night’s debate but inserts Trump as the one disrupting the event before the moderators cut to a break.

The clip features rocker Ozzy Osborne’s popular anthem “Crazy Train” which might be grounds for Twitter to take it down based on a copyright claim.

The president posted the meme video on Twitter shortly after landing in Japan for the G-20 summit.

Watch below: