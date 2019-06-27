Donald Trump Shares Meme Mocking MSNBC Debate Malfunction

Moderators Chuck Todd (L) and Rachel Maddow speak to audience during a technical problem as they host the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on June 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON …
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump shared a meme Thursday mocking MSNBC’s Democrat primary debate malfunction.

The video, published by Trump supporting meme-master Carpe Donktum, features the footage of the technical snafu from Wednesday night’s debate but inserts Trump as the one disrupting the event before the moderators cut to a break.

The clip features rocker Ozzy Osborne’s popular anthem “Crazy Train” which might be grounds for Twitter to take it down based on a copyright claim.

The president posted the meme video on Twitter shortly after landing in Japan for the G-20 summit.

Watch below:



