Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) interrupted debate moderators to discuss the struggles of student loan debt during the second night of the Democrat presidential debates held in Miami, Florida, Thursday night.

“I’ve got $100,000 in student loan debt, myself,” Swalwell said as he interrupted debate moderators who were trying to move the conversation.

Swalwell continued, “If I count on the people who have been in government for the last thirty years, who were around when this problem was created, to be the ones that solve it’s gonna be the next generation, the 40 million of us who can’t start a family, can’t take a good idea and start a business, and can’t buy our first home.”

Swalwell then said his generation is “ready to lead” and assist those with college debt.

He added, “This is the generation that’s gonna be able to solve student loan debt. This generation is ready to lead.”