Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) went off on Twitter after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced her intention to have the House “reluctantly” pass a bipartisan border funding bill Thursday.

Pelosi backed down Thursday, announcing her intention to have House Democrats “reluctantly” pass the Senate version of a $4.5 billion bill aimed to address the festering crisis on the southern border.

“In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill,” Pelosi wrote her colleagues.

“As we pass the Senate bill, we will do so with a Battle Cry as to how we go forward to protect children in a way that truly honors their dignity and worth,” she added.

Democrat leadership in the House had been pushing their own version of the bill that “included new safety and care standards for law-enforcers working with migrants,” the Hill reports.

However, some lawmakers worried over extending the bitter battle and eventually opted to pass the Senate version in order to address the issue swiftly.

Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats. Hell no. That’s an abdication of power we should refuse to accept. They will keep hurting kids if we do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

The New York lawmaker lamented the Senate’s Republican majority but failed to mention that the bill passed Wednesday 84-8.

0 negotiation with the House. We offered crucial amendments to protect children and families – none are even being considered. A minority is different than a majority. And while the Senate has to deal with its lack of power there, a House majority should have a seat @ the table. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez said lawmakers should stay past the July 4 recess to “add some amendments” to the Senate bill.