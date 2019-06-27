Former Vice President Joe Biden failed to keep his promise to a voter who asked him to visit the Homestead facility where migrant children were being held in Florida.

Referring specifically to the debate weekend at the end of June, a woman approached Biden during a June 4th campaign stop in New Hampshire.

“Will you drive the 29 miles over to Homestead and witness what’s going on there and bring all the press with you?” she asked.

“I’m already trying to set that up now,” Biden promised, as the crowd cheered and applauded.

“Yay!” the woman replied. “Thank you!”

But Biden did not visit the facility prior to the debate, despite several other 2020 candidates making the trip.

One organizer detailed Biden’s failure to keep his promise.

“It was a yes and then it was a nothing and then no commitment, and that’s okay,” Vielka Wambold, president of the Charlotte County Democrat Hispanic Caucus said to a Buzzfeed reporter.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the first 2020 candidate to visit the facility on the morning prior to her scheduled debate on Thursday night followed by several other 2020 candidates.

“This week we were not able to do it, but we have every intention of going, and we will,” one Biden campaign official said.

.@JoeBiden will not be among the many Democrats visiting Homestead this week while in Florida for the debates. "This week we were not able to do it, but we have every intention of going, and we will," a campaign official said today. — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) June 27, 2019

Biden’s decision to skip the visit might have been a result of the Trump campaign reminding Democrats that the facility was first set up during the Obama/Biden administration.

While Biden was VP, the temporary shelter in Homestead, Florida, was set up. https://t.co/k8eYQtdFmZ pic.twitter.com/DTjsKO1auQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 26, 2019

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services gave Miami Herald reporters a tour of the facility, where migrant children were being well cared for.