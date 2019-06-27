Kamala Harris: Donald Trump ‘Greatest National Security Threat’ to U.S.

President Trump is the greatest national security threat to the United States due to his denial of man-made climate change, according to California Sen. Kamala Harris (D), who made the emphatic assertion during Thursday night’s Democrat debate.

Moderator Chuck Todd asked Harris about climate change and the supposed effect it is having on her state. Harris said she does not even call it “climate change” – it is a “climate crisis” which “represents an existential threat to us as a species.”

“And the fact that we have a president of the United States who is embracing science fiction over science fact will be to our collective peril,” she claimed before ultimately labeling President Trump as the “greatest national security threat to the United States.”

“You asked before what is the greatest national security threat to the United States? It’s Donald Trump,” Harris said.

“And I’ll tell you why,” she continued, listing his denial of climate change “science” as the number one reason.

“Because I agree climate change represents an existential threat. He denies the science,” she said before pivoting to North Korea and Russia.

“You want to talk about North Korea, the real threat in terms of the nuclear arsenal, but what does he do? He embraces Kim Jong-un, a dictator for the sake of a photo-op,” she said.

“Putin? You want to talk about Russia? He takes the word of the Russian president over the word of the American intelligence community when it comes to a threat of our democracy and our elections,” she added. “These are the issues before us, Chuck.”