Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated the debate within the Democrat party is “confusing” during the second night of the Democrat presidential debates held in Miami, Florida, Thursday night.

“The debate we’re having in our party right now is confusing,” Gillibrand stated. “The truth is there’s a big difference between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other.”

“All the things that we’re trying to change is when companies care more about profits than they do about people,” Gillibrand continued. “So if you’re talking about ending gun violence, it’s the greed of the NRA and the gun manufacturers that make any progress impossible.”

Gillibrand concluded her argument claiming Democrats want “healthy capitalism.”

“It’s the greed of the insurance companies and the drug companies when we want to try to get healthcare as a right and not a privilege,” Gillibrand added. “There need not be disagreements in the party because in truth we want healthy capitalism, we don’t want corrupt capitalism.