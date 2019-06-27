Lawsuit: Accused Illegal Alien Serial Killer Murdered 6 More Elderly People

An illegal alien who has been charged with murdering 12 elderly women is now being accused of murdering an additional five more elderly women and one elderly man.

This week, the Dallas Morning News broke the news that a separate lawsuit has been filed alleging 46-year-old Billy Chemirmir, an illegal alien from Kenya, killed six other elderly people aside from the 12 elderly women whom he has already been charged with murdering.

Dallas Morning News’ Charles Scudder reports:

Authorities believe the previously identified victims were smothered with a pillow while alone in their apartments or homes. The suits say the five new alleged female victims at The Tradition-Prestonwood died under similar circumstances. [Emphasis added] The one man, Solomon Spring, was found in a pool of blood. According to the lawsuit filed in his death, the complex suggested Spring had fallen and hit his head. [Emphasis added] Chemirmir hasn’t been charged in connection with the latest allegations, but the lawsuits say police have told the families that cellphone evidence connects him to the cases. [Emphasis added]

The six alleged elderly victims named in the lawsuit include:

82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz

87-year-old Glenna Day

86-year-old Margaret White

89-year-old Solomon Spring

83-year-old Leah Corken

83-year-old Juanita Purdy

Chemirmir was originally charged with the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris in March 2018. Last month, the illegal alien was charged with murdering another 11 elderly women between the ages of 76 and 94-years-old while he was working as a home healthcare worker.

Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 visa — commonly known as a tourist visa — in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.

Rather than being deported, Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the country’s legal immigration system that allowed him to obtain a green card after marrying a U.S. citizen.

In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card allowing him to permanently resettle in the country. Every year, more than 1.2 million legal immigrants are admitted to the U.S.

Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.

Investigators are currently investigating about 750 deaths of elderly women to find if Chemirmir could have been allegedly connected to additional murders. Chemirmir has remained in custody since last year on a $1 million bond.