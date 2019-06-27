Tampa Riverwalk ‘Dog Tag’ Memorial Honors Fallen Soldiers

A 28-foot-wide American flag memorial made of dog tags has arrived in Tampa, Florida, to “raise awareness of the sacrifice paid by our nation’s heroes.”

The mobile memorial was created by Veterans & Athletes United and was built by veterans, active duty volunteers, and members of military families. It is designed to resemble the way the flag hangs over the side of a soldier’s casket during funeral services.

“It is designed out of the close to 7,000 dog tags of all those who have fallen in the War on Terror,” the site said. “There are 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide.”

The flag will remain displayed on the Tampa Riverwalk through Sunday, for the extent of the multi-sport “Warrior Games” event.

Thank you to all who serve. We are forever grateful for their sacrifices. — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) June 27, 2019

“Thank you to all who serve,” the City of Tampa official account tweeted on Thursday, in response to promotion of the memorial by the Tampa Convention Center. “We are forever grateful for their sacrifices.”