77-Year-Old Woman Shoots, Kills Intrusion Suspect in Bedroom

A California woman in San Bernardino County shot and killed an intrusion suspect who was allegedly hiding in a bedroom.

Fox 11 reports the 77-year-old woman awoke to the sound of her dog barking, went to investigate and found the alleged intruder in a bedroom. The woman went and retrieved a gun then returned and confronted the suspect.

The suspect, 32-year-old Shea Manigult, allegedly came towards the woman, making her fear for her safety. She fired one shot, killing Manigult.

ABC7 reports that prior to being shot, the suspect allegedly tried to ascertain if the woman was alone. He allegedly asked her, “Is your husband here?”

Law enforcement indicates “Manigult had forced entry into the home prior to the victim locating him in the bedroom.”

