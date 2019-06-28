Entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D) accused MSNBC of cutting off his microphone on numerous occasions at Thursday night’s debate while letting other establishment Democrats chaotically interject.

When a supporter at an after party event in Miami, Florida, asked why the upstart presidential candidate did not speak more at the debate, Yang said he tried to contribute to the conversation on numerous occasions but his microphone did not work.

“And there were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, ‘Hey I’d like to add something there,’ and my mic was not on,” he said. “It’s not like if you start talking it all of a sudden takes over the convo… As I was talking nothing was happening.”

4 mins in #Yang2020 mentions that his mic was turned off multiple times he tried to make a comment & get in there. But Harris & Biden seemed to have no problem chiming in with working mics. This #DemDebate was quite the setup to promote MSM fav candidates. https://t.co/c5t40UVJG5 — Ian Schlakman (@iSchlakman) June 28, 2019

He said there were “at least a few times” that he “quite literally felt… mechanically restricted” when he tried to interject and speak at the debate.

“There were times when I wanted to make a contribution on climate change or education or other things and

my mic didn’t work,” he said. “My mic’s actually not on, and so I would just start talking and the moderators would just ignore and it doesn’t matter.”

For anyone in doubt please look at this video at 27:42 https://t.co/GKTx1qWjHw

Notice his hand raised and mouth moving yet no sound passing through. I know its a loud stage, but this is way to suspicious for a coincidence. — Ayden Koyanagi (@Ayden_Koyanagi) June 28, 2019

I could go into more detail, but Yang will go into the next debate ready to fight. He knew it was rigged against him, but none of us thought it would be this blatant. Shame on MSNBC for the stacked “debate” — William LeGate (@williamlegate) June 28, 2019

He said he realized that the moderators and those backstage who control the microphones wield a considerable amount of influence. But MSNBC may have inadvertently done Yang a favor. Yang, the candidate who got the least amount of air time, actually won the Drudge Report poll by a landslide, and it seems like the more Democrats were goaded into talking about decriminalizing illegal border crossings and offering government-funded health care to all illegal immigrants, the more they turned off voters.

We are at 128,000 donors and counting – just about the 130,000 donors we need to make the Fall debates! THANK YOU for putting us in this position #YangGang. We will make the most of it. 👍🇺🇸🙏 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 26, 2019

MSNBC has strangely not included Yang in its graphics even though Yang is one of just eight candidates at the moment who is all but guaranteed to qualify for the next round of debates and was one of the first candidates to meet both the polling and fundraising requirements to qualify for the first round of debates.

Repeatedly leaving out the only Asian candidate, even though he’s polling higher than many others they included here and has been on their network before. Not a good look. What’s the tea @MSNBC? Where’s Andrew Yang? https://t.co/HK8vC8vpUx — JACQUES (@arcadeyblog) May 25, 2019

Holy shit. They did it. The crazy bastards did it. @MSNBC created a graphic with photos of the 20 candidates to appear in the first debates, and they actually went so far as to remove @AndrewYang and include someone who didn't even qualify. This is shameless in how brazen it is. pic.twitter.com/IOD2dxwFcY — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) June 22, 2019

On Thursday evening, MSNBC’s moderators, for some reason, repeatedly fed candidates like Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) questions even though Bennet likely barely qualified for the debate only because a few bozos chose him as their first choice candidate in a CNN poll even after telling the pollsters they had never heard of him.

Yang, who is running on giving a $1,000/month “freedom dividend” to every American adult while warning Americans about the impact automation will have on the economy, thanked his supporters during the debate for helping him get on the debate stage while going around the establishment left media.

I will give $1,000/mo for the next 12 months FREE to someone who retweets this and follows me by July 4th 😃 Let's show why money is the answer & why this is the campaign for people. No purchase necessary. US citizens only. https://t.co/ie7DMHJ86X — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 25, 2019