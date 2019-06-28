"I thought of Muhammad Ali… he wasn't the same at the end of his career than he was at the beginning of his career. … Clearly the first round has gone to Kamala Harris." https://t.co/fJNNF64ftZ pic.twitter.com/ilZOKhCT9D

A partial transcript is as follows:

POPPY HARLOW: Let me just get your fellow member of Congress with Senator Harris, who you also serve on the Congressional Black Caucus with her. That was the moment, her line, “that little girl was me,” that dominated last night. What was your reaction to that exchange?

REP. GREGORY MEEKS: It did dominate. It made things resonate in my head when I first looked at it. I thought of Muhammad Ali to be quite honest with you, who I loved dearly. I thought of his career. He wasn’t the same at the end of his career than he was at the beginning of his career.

HARLOW: You’re talking about Biden?

REP. MEEKS: That’s exactly right. Clearly, the first round has gone to Kamala Harris and there’s going to be a second round. Is he going to come back or not? The second round will become tremendously important.