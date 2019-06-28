Eric Swalwell: ‘NRA Enables the Deaths of 1000s of Kids’

On Friday, Eric Swalwell followed up his Democrat debate gun control push by tweeting that the “NRA enables the deaths of 1000s of kids.”

He made this statement in reaction to Joe Biden’s claim that gun controllers’ enemy “is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA.”

Swalwell countered Biden by pointing fingers at the NRA, claiming the organization “enables the deaths of 1000s of kids.”

Swalwell’s go-to gun control has been a forced buyback of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles. He elaborated on the confiscatory buyback during the debate, saying, “Keep your pistols, keep your rifles, keep your shotguns, but we can take the most dangerous weapons from the most dangerous people.”

Swalwell claimed that the NRA is “on the ropes” because of groups like Moms Demand Action, March For Our Lives, the Brady Campaign, and others.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.