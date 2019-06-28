Illegal Alien Gets Four Years in Prison for Killing Connecticut Man

An illegal alien has been sentenced to just four years in prison after hitting and killing a Connecticut man last year and then fleeing the scene.

Luis Lala, a 28-year-old illegal alien, was sentenced this week to four years in prison, according to the New Haven Register, after he hit and killed 37-year-old Bobby “Sunny Ray” Pinkston in June 2018 while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“No amount of jail time will bring my brother back,” Pinkston’s brother told WTNH.

According to prosecutors, Lala hit Pinkston, who was riding his motorcycle, on June 29, 2018. Following the accident, Pinkston was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

After the deadly crash, though, prosecutors said the illegal alien drove off from the scene and was eventually confronted by a witness down the road. That’s when Lala, prosecutors said, ran into a nearby apartment building to hide.

Following Pinkston’s death, his family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money in his honor.

“Not only was he a great brother, he was a wonderful father, son, friend, cousin, and the second oldest out of four of us,” Pinkston’s brother wrote. “He loved to ride. His smile could light up a room full of darkness and his jokes made you laugh. His hugs were pure and he laughed with joy. You could tell him anything and he wouldn’t judge you for it.”

Lala is likely to serve just four years in prison after taking a plea deal. After the illegal alien is released from prison, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has requested that he be turned over to federal officials for deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.