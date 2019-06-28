Watch — Sarah Sanders’ Top 8 Moments as White House Press Secretary

“Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high,” Sanders wrote. “It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years. You’re the best…Thank you!”

Sanders began her career with the Trump administration in 2017 as deputy press secretary, serving under former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Since July 2017, when it was announced that she would take Sean Spicer’s position after he announced his resignation, Sanders has become a quick-witted and astute force within the Trump administration.

From taking on those who have confronted her in the press briefing room to being kicked out of a restaurant due to her role with the administration, Sanders never conceded.

In no particular order, here are some of Sarah Sanders’ best moments as the White House press secretary:

1. During a White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders stated she does not have a “problem stating facts” and said CNN’s Jim Acosta “probably” does have a “problem with” stating facts:

Sarah Sanders to CNN’s Jim Acosta: “I don’t have any problem stating facts. I know that’s something you probably do have a problem with, but I don’t.” pic.twitter.com/RE80GSgZAH — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 3, 2018

2. Sanders called out Democrats’ double standard concerning women who come forward with accusations of sexual assault during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America. Sanders said, “It’s a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker and love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them”:

“It's a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker and love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them." – @PressSec pic.twitter.com/k5wfHP70nx — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) September 25, 2018

3. In May of 2018, Sanders addressed President Trump’s “animals” comment that referred to MS-13 gang members. She defended the president’s comment and said, “If the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they’re more than welcome to. Frankly, I don’t think the term that the president used was strong enough. It took an animal to stab a man 100 times and decapitate him and rip his heart out”:

Press Sec. Sanders says Pres. Trump's "animals" comment yesterday referred to MS-13 gang members. "This is one of the most vicious and deadly gangs…frankly, I think that the term 'animal' doesn't go far enough." https://t.co/cL08pmxbsp pic.twitter.com/0z0LGJLcuZ — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

4. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called out media bias last August after Michelle Wolf attacked her looks during the White House Correspondents dinner and said, “The media has a role to play for the discourse in this country”:

Sarah Sanders goes off on CNN's Jim Acosta and the rest of the media.pic.twitter.com/ajh2VGmln4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 2, 2018

5. Last November, Sanders joined President Trump in Indiana for a rare appearance at a Trump rally. During her brief speech, Sanders discussed her concern for the future of America.

“The greatest job that I’ll ever have, the greatest title I’ll ever have, is that of a mom. That’s why I work for this President . . . I want somebody that I know will protect their future, protect this country, and make sure they have the best America possible,” Sanders said:

“The greatest job that I’ll ever have, the greatest title I’ll ever have, is that of a mom. That’s why I work for this President . . . I want somebody that I know will protect their future, protect this country, and make sure they have the best America possible.”—@PressSec in IN pic.twitter.com/8yurmGu89o — GOP (@GOP) November 6, 2018

6. After being questioned in on whether the administration was “concerned” with “obstruction of justice” comments made by Adam Schiff, Sanders boldly responded, “We here at the White House try never to be concerned with anything dealing with Adam Schiff”:

Reporter: “Is the White House concerned as Congressman Adam Schiff has said, that so many of the questions point to obstruction of justice?” Sarah Sanders: “We here at the White House try never to be concerned with anything dealing with Adam Schiff.” pic.twitter.com/U9t4LuWB1l — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2018

7. In January, Sanders slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said, “I think that she’s showing us exactly who she is, what her priorities are, and that’s not the American people”:

White House @PressSec on Nancy Pelosi: "I think that she’s showing us exactly who she is, what her priorities are, and that’s not the American people.” pic.twitter.com/EaCLx5M31n — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 23, 2019

8. Earlier this month, while taking questions from reporters, Sanders called out the Democrats’ inaction to secure the border and said Mexico was doing more to assist with the matter. Sanders said, “It’s a sad day when Mexico and the Mexican government is doing more than Democrats in Congress to actually secure the US border”:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: “It's a sad day when Mexico and the Mexican government is doing more than Democrats in Congress to actually secure the US border” pic.twitter.com/B4ECRW915M — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 12, 2019

PragerU also shared five of their favorite moments from Sarah Sanders as the White House press secretary:

We sure will miss watching @PressSec roast the media! Here's our favorite 5 moments: pic.twitter.com/Iu11Ls6Jkj — PragerU (@prageru) June 21, 2019

Announced earlier this week, Stephanie Grisham, who currently serves as communications director for first lady Melania Trump, will take on Sanders’ role as White House press secretary.

In addition to replacing Sanders, Grisham will also assume the role as White House communications director, a position which had been vacant since Bill Shine exited the White House earlier this year.

