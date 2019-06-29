Luis Alvarez, a 9/11 first responder who testified alongside Jon Stewart this month, has passed away, his family announced Saturday.

“It is with peace and comfort, that the Alvarez family announce that Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today,” his family said.

The statement continued, “Please remember his words, ‘Please take care of yourselves and each other.’ We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three-year battle. He was at peace with that, surrounded by family”:

He exemplified the NYPD motto, “Fidelis Ad Mortem” or “Faithful Unto Death.” Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend—we will carry his sword. https://t.co/utRphj7owx — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 29, 2019

Alvarez, 53, was an NYPD bomb-squad detective, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He testified before a House subcommittee alongside other first responders, as well as Stewart, on June 11, making a plea to lawmakers to renew the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which will run out next year without action. Alvarez informed them that he was going through round 69 of chemotherapy.

“You made me come here the day before my 69th round of chemo, and I’m going to make sure that you never forget to take care of the 9/11 responders,” he told the committee.