Journalist Andy Ngo Assaulted by Antifa Protestors in Portland

Journalist Andy Ngo was assaulted by Antifa protestors in Portland Saturday afternoon, according to video taken of part of the assault and Ngo himself.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

The video showed Ngo, editor of Quilette, being punched and kicked by masked assailants dressed in black and then being hit by various containers of liquid as he is retreating.

He later live-streamed a video of himself describing the assault. His face is scratched and he has blood on his neck. A police officer is heard interviewing him on the livestream.

“I just got beat up by the crowd, with no police at all, in the middle of the street,” Ngo said during the livestream.

“Where the hell were all of you,” he is heard asking the police officer. He is also heard saying he was assaulted twice earlier in the day, and reported both incidents to the police with no response.

He said he was hit by milkshakes and hit on the back of his head as well.

Portland Police Department tweeted for protestors to disperse or be subject to arrest or use of force.

PPB advising this is now a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly. If you do not disperse, you are subject to arrest or use of force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

Ngo is known for covering the far left and is often targeted by the left for his reporting.

Michelle Malkin started a GoFundMe account for Ngo to help him replace his equipment and medical bills. She also provided an update on his condition:

UPDATE 7:15pm Eastern: Andy is in the ER with a trusted friend. Attackers tore his ear lobe and you can see the injuries he sustained to his face and neck. Please keep sending messages of encouragement with your much appreciated donations to keep his spirits up and let him know how much his journalism matters.

The Portland Police Department tweeted after the assault that it received information that some of the milkshakes being thrown by protestors contained “quick-drying cement”:

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

This story is developing.