Three Arrested in Connection with Violent Antifa Protests in Portland

Three people were arrested Saturday in connection with the violent Antifa protests that erupted in Portland, which resulted in the hospitalization of journalist and editor of Quilette, Andy Ngo.

According to KPTV, police have arrested three suspects.

Demonstration Events Conclude in Downtown Portland -Three Arrested (Photo) https://t.co/Wk9w43dxqI pic.twitter.com/ZId9Jd1pk0 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 30, 2019

Details via KPTV:

Gage Halupowski, 23, on charges of second-degree assault and assault on a public safety officer.

James K. Stocks, 21, on the charge of harassment.

Maria C. Dehart, 23, on the charge of second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.

Antifa protesters in downtown Portland physically attacked Ngo, who was worried that something like that could occur.

“I am nervous about tomorrow’s Portland Antifa rally,” he tweeted Friday. “They’re promising ‘physical confrontation’ & have singled me out to be assaulted.”

“I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they’re doing this: They’re seeking meaning through violence,” he added.

I am nervous about tomorrow’s Portland antifa rally. They’re promising “physical confrontation” & have singled me out to be assaulted. I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they’re doing this: They’re seeking meaning through violence. https://t.co/kpkESjsOmI pic.twitter.com/J45MMshyyK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2019

His concerns were well-founded, and the incident was, in part, captured on video.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Ngo was taken to the hospital and is reportedly being treated for injuries to his face and neck, including a ripped earlobe.

Michelle Malkin provided an update:

Attackers tore his ear lobe and you can see the injuries he sustained to his face and neck. Please keep sending messages of encouragement with your much appreciated donations to keep his spirits up and let him know how much his journalism matters.

Portland Police also confirmed that some of the milkshakes thrown by protesters contained quick-drying cement.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

KPTV noted that more arrests could be on the way.