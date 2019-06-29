WATCH: Man Allegedly Stabs Officer with Screwdriver, Gets Shot Dead

Body cam video from a Sugercreek, Ohio, officer shows a truck driver allegedly stab the officer with a screwdriver before being shot dead.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the video was released the next day.

Cleveland 19 reports that the officer, Captain Brian Dalton, was allegedly attacked with a screwdriver around 10:00 am.

Dalton came into contact with the suspect, 32-year-old Elijah Collins III, while responding to reports of a truck being driven through lawns.

Dalton handed Collins a citation and told him he would have to appear in municipal court. Collins allegedly responded by grabbing a screwdriver and stabbing Dalton in the neck.



The Daily Mail reports that Dalton shot and killed Collins after being stabbed.

Dalton remains in ICU but his condition is improving.

