California Ammunition Background Checks Take Effect July 1

New gun controls taking effect July 1, 2019, will require citizens of California to pass a background check every time they buy a box of ammunition.

Moreover, the new controls will require the ammunition purchaser to pay a $1 fee when he or she undergoes a background check.

USA Today reports that California gun stores witnessed a substantial increase in ammunition sales in the weeks leading up to July 1. LAX Ammunition store president Daniel Kash said, “We’re probably up by 400% from where we were last year for this past month, and this month, in total sales.”

On December 13, 2017, Breitbart News reported on California Democrats’ ammunition control push. The laws they pushed outlawed out-of-state ammunition purchases and required that in-state ammunition suppliers be state-approved in order to be legal. They allowed online sales to continue as long as those sales were shipped to a state-approved ammunition dealer, who could then place a processing fee on the cost of the ammo.

As of July 1, 2019, would-be purchasers will have to pass a background check each time they go to a state-approved dealer for ammunition.

