A 93-year-old Holocaust survivor spoke out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) statements last week comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps.

“She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred, and stupidity,” Ed Mosberg, a Morris Plains, New Jersey, resident and Holocaust survivor told the New York Post.

“The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly used social media to make a talking point out of likening migrant detention centers on the southern border to places of torture, not ruling out comparing those sites to concentration camps.

The GOP has supported building mass concentration camps on the southern border. Kids & families are dying. Now they want money for more – w/ ZERO negotiation on how $ is spent. We can’t do that. They‘ve shown that when they get more money, they build more camps. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/DYhXuU9Crz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Reminder this admin is CHOOSING to round up refugees seeking asylum, fighting to not give children toothpaste or soap & making people sleep on dirt floors. They say it’s bc of a lack of Ὃ. You know what saves money? Not putting masses of people in internment in the first place. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Mosberg, who is also the president the Holocaust-education group “From the Depths,” invited Ocasio-Cortez to tour “the German Nazi concentration camps” and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland— which has a museum and a memorial site.

Mosberg— who survived the Plaszów and Mauthausen camps— said he hoped to take her to all those sites, especially the site at Auschwitz where his mother was killed.

While other members of Congress urged her to go on the trip, the freshman Democrat publicly declined the invitation while tweeting back and forth in an argument with Rep. Steve King (R-IA).

The last time you went on this trip it was reported that you also met w/ fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups to talk shop. So I’m going to have to decline your invite. But thank you for revealing to all how transparently the far-right manipulates these moments for political gain. https://t.co/TQkaPEESoD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

The 93-year-old said he was very disappointed Ocasio-Cortez declined his offer to go, but left an open invitation to her should she want to explore the concentration camps.

“She should be taught a lesson,” Mosberg said. “If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.”

Meanwhile, a press representative for Ocasio-Cortez defended the remarks in a statement, saying that the congresswoman makes a clear “distinction between a death camp and concentration camp. She’s been pretty outspoken about the issue.”