Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Vows to Donate Most of His Billions to Charity, and Help Re-Elect Trump

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus revealed in a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he plans to donate the bulk of his billions to various charities, and help re-elect President Donald Trump.

“I want to live to be 100 because I want to be in a position to give it away to those things that I really believe in,” said Marcus, who in the last 15 years has donated to a throng of philanthropic causes from medical research to autism research, veterans groups, and $250 million to build the Georgia Aquarium.

“I’ve got all the houses I need. I live very well. My kids are taken care of. Everything I live for now is finding the right things to put my money into and that can give me a rate of return in emotion and doing good things for this world,” the 90-year-old executive told the paper.

Asked how much he’s worth, Marcus said I “have no clue.” He instead believes the “key is how much can I give away this year?”

A proud supporter of President Donald Trump, and donor to his 2016 campaign, Bernie Marcus has pledged to support the president’s re-election effort.

“[Trump’s] got a businessman’s common sense approach to most things,” Marcus said. “…Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Never shy about his political beliefs, Marcus recently slammed the rise of socialism in American politics on college campuses across the country, warning that while the free market system he says created the “biggest middle-class population in the world,” socialism always end with a “lower standard of living for those under its thumb.”

