Republicans Fund Marianne Williamson to Keep Her in Democrat Debates

Democratic presidential hopefuls US author and writer Marianne Williamson (L) and Former Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper (R) participate in the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. …
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson’s quirky performance during the second Democrat debate Thursday had lots of people talking. Now, her performance has lots of people donating— from the other side of the political spectrum.

Republicans such as GOP strategist Jeff Roe began urging each other to donate to her campaign just to keep her on the debate stage. Roe, who ran Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, urged his followers on Twitter on Friday to “donate $1” to keep her in the debates.

At least several others on Twitter appeared to take up Roe’s challenge:

Because the system for qualifying for future presidential debates requires a minimum amount of fundraising and support in the polls, some Republicans say her unique personality on the debate stage is welcome.

Williamson, who is known as a Hollywood spiritual guru to A-List celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, gained attention during Thursday’s debates when she offered a solution in the closing arguments on how to defeat President Donald Trump.

Williamson’s solution was to simply “harness love” instead of “harnessing fear.”

“So, Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out,” she said.

“So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes; I will meet you on that field and, sir, love will win,” she concluded.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.