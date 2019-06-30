Woman Kicked off Flight for Wearing Revealing Top: I Felt ‘Cheap’

A woman was reportedly kicked off an EasyJet flight after passengers complained about her “revealing” outfit.

Harriet Osborne, 31, was removed from a flight leaving Malaga, Spain, bound for London Stansted Airport on June 23 because her fellow passengers were uncomfortable with the see-through top she was wearing.

“The crew were horrible and made me feel cheap,” the mother and make-up artist said. “This air hostess confronted me in front of the whole plane and said I wasn’t allowed on in that top.”

She told reporters that the crew made her feel “cheap” and that the flight attendant tried to get Osborne to cover herself with her hands.

“She said to me, ‘Oh no, move to the side,’ and tried to cover me up with my hands,” Osborne told reporters.

Passengers allegedly complained to the crew that they did not want children on board the flight to see Osborne’s nipples which they said were clearly visible through the sheer fabric.

However, the airline stated that it had provided Osborne with a top to wear over the blouse but was then forced to remove her from the flight because of her behavior.

EasyJet said:

We can confirm that a passenger travelling from Malaga to Stansted on 23 June was unable to travel due to behaving disruptively. Following concerns about her clothing crew politely requested that the customer wear an additional top for the flight which the customer agreed to. However she then proceeded to act disruptively towards a member of our crew. Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately. We do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff.”

Osborne said officials at the airport were confused as to why she would be escorted off the plane.

“I was in shock. It was so sexist. I just burst out crying. We had to walk back through the terminal where Spanish police stopped to question us. They were baffled when I told them why we’d been kicked off.”