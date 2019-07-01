Andy Ngo Released from Hospital After Vicious Attack from Antifa

Journalist Andy Ngo has been released from the hospital after falling victim to a vicious attack from Antifa in Portland over the weekend.

Antifa protesters in Portland assaulted the Quillette editor Saturday, punching him, kicking him, and throwing milkshakes filled with what authorities say was “quick-drying cement”:

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Ngo went to the hospital for injuries to his head and was ultimately admitted for a brain bleed. Michelle Malkin set up a GoFundMe for him, and his lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, provided updates:

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

Anybody know who these thugs are pictured? They participated in the “milkshaking” assaults that landed client @MrAndyNgo in the hospital overnight (at least) with a brian bleed. This criminal conspiracy needs to be investigated, stopped, punished. https://t.co/7H3Wti1nJu — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

According to Dhillon, the hospital cleared Ngo for release Sunday night.

“Good news! ⁦@MrAndyNgo⁩ has been cleared to leave the hospital!” Dhillon tweeted.

“He’ll have more to say in coming days about what happened to him & others yesterday in Portland. He is very thankful for the overwhelming support from decent people, especially ⁦@michellemalkin⁩ & donors,” she added:

Good news! ⁦@MrAndyNgo⁩ has been cleared to leave the hospital! He’ll have more to say in coming days about what happened to him & others yesterday in Portland. He is very thankful for the overwhelming support from decent people, especially ⁦@michellemalkin⁩ & donors. pic.twitter.com/gK3ZEHfRyE — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 1, 2019

In another tweet, she vowed to sue Antifa criminals “into oblivion”:

Goodnight everyone except Antifa criminals who I plan to sue into oblivion and then sow salt into their yoga studios and avocado toast stands until nothing grows there, not even the glimmer of a violent criminal conspiracy aided by the effete impotence of a cowed city government. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 1, 2019

Malkin also provided a number of threads on Twitter, giving greater perspective to exactly what happened to Ngo. She counted at least 12 protesters who participated in the attack:

Compare: Close-ups of ANTIFA THUG's gloves and Oakley assault gloves ==>#PROTECTANDYNGO pic.twitter.com/yJveJbBhVH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 30, 2019

Here is what stunned @MrAndyNgo looked like immediately after ANTIFA THUG 1's assault gloves attack – you can also see the fresh wound/tear to his right ear lobe. All eyes are on you, @PortlandPolice #PROTECTANDYNGO /12 pic.twitter.com/NGO6GZ1XTo — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 30, 2019

The new video I obtained also gives us some close-up shots of the black-masked, orange-socked robber – by my count, ANTIFA THUG 12 – who was not on vid shot by @Jimryan015 . Continuing to do the work the @PortlandPolice won't do to get justice for @MrAndyNgo #PROTECTANDYNGO

/14 pic.twitter.com/jWzNQPYPgK — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 30, 2019

Only three people were arrested following the violent clash Saturday night.

Details via KPTV:

Gage Halupowski, 23, on charges of second-degree assault and assault on a public safety officer.

James K. Stocks, 21, on the charge of harassment.

Maria C. Dehart, 23, on the charge of second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.

As Breitbart News reported, Ngo was hesitant ahead of the protests and afraid it would escalate.

“I am nervous about tomorrow’s Portland Antifa rally,” he tweeted Friday. “They’re promising ‘physical confrontation’ & have singled me out to be assaulted.”

“I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they’re doing this: They’re seeking meaning through violence,” he added.