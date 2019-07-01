Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, did conduct business during his infamous 2013 trip with his father to China, despite previous denials, according to the New Yorker in a story published on Monday.

In previous stories about his connections with a China investment fund, Hunter Biden’s attorney insisted that Hunter did not conduct business during his trip.

The New Yorker reveals that Biden not only met with his business partner, Jonathan Li, during the 2013 trip, but arranged for Li to shake hands with Biden in the hotel.

“How do I go to Beijing, halfway around the world, and not see them for a cup of coffee?” Hunter Biden said, defending his meeting.

Hunter Biden’s attorney told ABC News that he “conducted no business during the visit” and told the New York Times that “he did not conduct any business related to the China investment fund on that trip.”

Hunter Biden continues as a minority stakeholder in the Chinese investment company at approximately $430,000, according to ABC News.

Author Peter Schweizer first reported the details of Hunter’s questionable dealings with China in his bestselling book, Secret Empires.