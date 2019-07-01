Ortiz: Democratic Candidates Mislead on Economy to Push Socialist Policies

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in the Orange County Register about the Democrat debates, postulating that the state of the U.S. economy contravenes the idea that what is needed are socialist policies and practices in a future presidential administration:
Last week’s Democratic presidential primary debates stuck mostly to the expected script. Candidates called for socialized health care, dramatically higher taxes, and vastly expanded government intervention in the economy.
. . .
Perhaps the most revealing part of the two debates was the first question asked on the first night. Debate moderator Savannah Guthrie opened the proceedings by running through a list of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s socialist policy proposals before pointing out that such a radical agenda “comes at a time when 71 percent of Americans say the economy is doing well, including 60 percent of Democrats.”
. . .
This question exposes what Democratic candidates have so far been able to evade: The consequences that their socialist proposals would have on the booming American economy.
Read the rest of the article here.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.