Democrat Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson stated Tuesday that those who mock members of Congress online should be prosecuted.

“Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace, and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable,” Wilson stated as she stood outside of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida.

“We’re gonna shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down, and they should be prosecuted,” she added. “You cannot intimidate members of Congress, frighten members of Congress. It is against the law, and it’s a shame in this United States of America.”

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson (FL) says that people who are “making fun of members of Congress” online “should be prosecuted” pic.twitter.com/f69KwOeJ0n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

Wilson was referring to the Border Patrol agents who had published offensive content on Facebook, some of which was directed towards Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Wilson, who has long been a critic of President Trump, went on to blame him for the disrespect so many Americans have towards Congress and claimed he has “taken this country to its knees.”

In 2018, Wilson claimed President Trump is “so hateful towards black people” and refused to attend his State of the Union address, which was watched by millions.