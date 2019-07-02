Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter questioned whether Donald Trump was spying on him after spotting a helicopter near his home.

“I told Melissa, ‘I don’t care. Fuck you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life,’” Hunter Biden said, referring to his new wife Melissa Cohen, whom he married in June.

Hunter Biden said he recently made those remarks in an interview with the New Yorker‘s Adam Entous after spotting the helicopter.

“I said, ‘I hope they’re taking pictures of us right now. I hope it’s a live feed to the President so he can see just how much I care about the tweets.’” he recalled.

Trump has repeatedly questioned Hunter Biden for profiting off of his father’s influence through business connections with foreign countries.

“They ate us alive and then Biden has some kind of relationship financially or his son with China?” Trump asked at the White House. “Tell me about that! Because China ate the United States economically and it’s a shame.”

Vice President Joe Biden also helped force the resignation of a Ukrainian chief prosecutor for corruption who was investigating a company where his son Hunter was serving on the board. Hunter Biden also continues to have a role in a China-sponsored investment fund, despite questions about a 2013 trip to the country with his father.