Kamala Harris Overtakes Elizabeth Warren in National Poll

Yet another national poll shows Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) overtaking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), although Joe Biden’s position as frontrunner remains virtually untouched, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Monday.

The survey – taken after the debates, polling 449 registered voters June 29– 30 – shows Harris in third place with 11 percent support. Warren falls behind by 2 points with 9 percent support. Biden, however, maintains his status as the frontrunner with 33 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) comes in a distant second with 15 percent support. Mayor Pete Buttigieg falls into fifth place with 6 percent support, followed by Beto O’Rourke with 4 percent and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with 2 percent.

The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percentage points

The results are most significant for Harris, who gained 6 percent since that specific poll was last taken two weeks ago.

The Hill-HarrisX poll follows the release of CNN’s national poll Monday, which also showed a significant Harris surge, moving her to second place with 17 percent support. It also showed Biden’s lead narrowing by a significant margin, coming in with 22 percent support.

As Breitbart News reported:

Warren, at 15 percent, is in third place, while Sanders has dropped to 14 percent in fourth place. Buttigieg, at four percent, is in fifth place, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) are tied for sixth with three percent apiece. After that, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is in eighth place with two percent and rounding out the rest of the polling at one percent apiece were New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, businessman Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro. Under one percent were Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Tim Ryan (D-OH), author Marianne Williamson and Miramar, Florida, mayor Wayne Messam. The sample of 656 registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents has a margin of error of 4.7 percent, meaning Biden’s mere five percent lead over Harris is essentially negligible.

Harris had a number of breakout moments during the second Democrat debate, hitting Biden over his praise of late-segregationist senators and questioning his former positions on busing. Notably, though, Warren and Harris – both of whom are neck and neck – were separated from each other in the contests.