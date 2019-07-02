Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Found Not Guilty of Killing ISIS Fighter

A military jury has found Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher not guilty on almost all counts, including the killing of a wounded ISIS fighter.

He was only found guilty on one count related to taking a photo of the ISIS fighter’s corpse, which carries a maximum sentence of four months, sources told Breitbart News.

As Gallagher has served nine months in pre-trial confinement, it is likely he will not serve any time in jail at all, sources said.

There were five Marines and two sailors on the jury, including one Navy SEAL.

Gallagher was accused by a small group of junior SEALs he led during a deployment to Mosul, Iraq, in 2017 of stabbing a wounded 17-year-old ISIS fighter.

In May 2017, U.S. troops had targeted a compound with a Hellfire missile, but the ISIS fighter survived. Iraqi troops brought in the fighter to Gallagher’s platoon, where Gallagher and other Navy SEAL medics treated him, but he did not survive.

After the platoon returned home, the small group of three to four SEALs began complaining about Gallagher to commanders, arguing he had put their lives at risk. They also complained that he stole from their care packages. Eventually, they accused Gallagher of stabbing and killing the wounded ISIS fighter.

Gallagher’s wife Andrea Gallagher and brother Sean Gallagher told Breitbart News in interviews that those accusations stemmed from bad blood during the deployment. Gallagher had reprimanded those SEALs for not performing.

When they returned from deployment, Gallagher was up for a Silver Star award, a coveting training assignment, and a promotion. His family argued that the junior SEALs wanted to derail all of that.

They escalated their claims to war crimes, at which point Navy Criminal Investigative Service got involved, which led to charges that Gallagher murdered the ISIS fighter.

However, during the trial that started about two weeks, a Navy SEAL medic who was present testified that Gallagher did not kill the ISIS fighter, and that he had killed him instead. He testified that he put his thumb over the ISIS fighter’s breathing tube, and suffocated him to death to spare him later torture by Iraqi forces.

This is a developing story.