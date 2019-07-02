This seems like a good time to round up all the batshittery we are seeing from the 2020 Democrat presidential field. What I mean by that is a tally, an accounting if you will, of all the insane proposals, the wackiest and scariest things these lunatics have promised to impose on the American people.

And I want to start with Creepy Joe Biden, because everyone keeps telling us he’s the moderate in the group, the sane one, the guy in the middle.

Yeah, no.

Government Gun Confiscation

Joe Biden: “Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.”

As soon as Biden said, “it should be demanded that we do it,” his “buy back” program was revealed as a mandatory confiscation of the guns we law abiding Americans already own.

And can you imagine how far the government will stretch the definition of an “assault weapon” to justify this confiscation?

Ban All Guns Except Guns No One Wants

Joe Biden: “No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger. It’s within our right to do that.”

This means that Biden would ban every single gun being manufactured today, except for guns that can read a handprint, a gun that will not fire unless the registered owner’s handprint matches…

This would empty every gun shop and gun counter in America.

Jail People or False Advertising

Joe Biden: “The other thing is we can deal with these insurance companies by, number one, putting insurance executives in jail for misleading advertising.”

The guy from the “you can keep your insurance” administration wants to put people in prison if the your health care advertising is misleading.

You first, Creepy Joe.

Legalizing the Murder of a Baby After It’s Born

Every single major Democrat candidate believes abortion should be legal up until birth, this includes partial-birth abortion, where a baby outside the womb is butchered just because.

Not a single Democrat candidate has said they disagree with this sentiment expressed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) this year:

If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.

That is legalizing the murder of a child already born.

Slavery Reparations

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Pete Buttigieg all support forcing American taxpayers to pay slavery reparations.

This proposal will cost us anywhere between $9 and $17 trillion — that’s “trillion” with a “T.”

And that is just reparations for slavery. Reparations for Jim Crow will be next.

Gay Reparations

Warren is openly proposing that American taxpayers pay reparations to gays and lesbians.

It wasn’t until marriage equality became law that gay & lesbian couples could jointly file tax returns—so they paid more in taxes. Our government owes them more than $50M for the years our discriminatory tax code left them out. We must right these wrongs. https://t.co/OZQcfVilSs — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 23, 2019

No One Has to Pay Their Student Loans

Bernie Sanders want American taxpayers to write off $1.5 trillion — again with a “T” — in student loan debt. Just wipe it out. Disappear it.

Although these men and women entered into these loans voluntarily and promised to pay them back; although untold millions of American have already repaid student loans or worked their way through college or chose to forgo college to avoid debt, Bernie wants it all erased as though it never happened.

Worse still, it will not be the businesses who benefited from these student loans (universities) eating the debt, it will be law abiding taxpayers.

Right behind Bernie, offering less extreme (but still extreme) forgiveness programs, are Gillibrand, Warren, Harris, Booker, and Klobuchar.

Taxpayers Paying for Abortions

Every single Democrat candidate, including “moderate” Joe Biden, is in favor of ending the longstanding Hyde Amendment that made it illegal for the government to force taxpayers to pay for abortion.

Eliminating Every Americans Private Insurance

Sanders, Warren, and Harris (depending on which day you ask her) want to outlaw our private insurance and force us all into a once-size-fits-all Medicare for All government scheme.

Health Insurance Coverage for Illegal Aliens

The question at last week’s debate was not whether or not we should offer illegal aliens health care. Of course, we should help anyone who is sick or injured…

No, the question was whether or not various government health insurance programs should cover illegal immigrants and every single Democrat candidate raised their hand, including “moderate” Joe Biden.

Forced Busing

Although busing was wildly unpopular in the 1970s, although both black and white parents resented having their kids bused for an hour to a school outside their own neighborhood, Kamala Harris has promised to bring forced busing back.

Abolish the Electoral College

So far, Warren, Harris, O’Rourke, Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Booker, and Gillibrand want the electoral college banished.

Joe Biden has remained silent.

Abolishing the electoral college shifts all political power to the population centers of America, the deep blue cities, and renders most red states absolutely powerless in the choice of president.

Pack the Supreme Court with Left-Wing Judges

If elected president, Harris, Warren, and Gillibrand want to get their way on the Supreme Court simply by adding more left-wing justices — you see, that way they win every decision!

Decriminalizing Illegal Border Crossing

Every single Democrat, including “moderate” Joe Biden, is in favor of decriminalizing entering American illegally, which is the definition of open borders.

No longer would it be a crime to enter our country without going through the legal process, no longer would it be a crime to enter our country to scoop up all that free health insurance.

Oh, and…

End Deportations of Illegal Immigrants

Every single Democrat candidate, including “moderate” Joe Biden, would end the deportation of illegal immigrants who have not been found guilty of a violent crime.

Basically, our borders will be open to billions looking for free welfare benefits, drivers licenses, and health insurance.

Taxpayers Fund Abortions for Biological Men Who Believe They are Women

Julián Castro (D): “A trans female, is poor, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have the right to exercise that right to choose. And so I absolutely would cover the right to have an abortion.”

Castro would “cover” the right for a biological man, who cannot get pregnant, to have an abortion.

Not one Democrat on that debate stage said a word opposing the madness of taxpayers paying for what exactly…? A staged abortion to make some male lunatic feel more like a woman?

Guaranteed Income

Harris wants the federal government to send every household earning less than $100,000 (!) per year $6,000 in free government cash per year, just because…

Andre Yang wants to send everyone $1,000 a month.

Tax Increases for All Americans

Every Democrat candidate, including “moderate” Joe Biden, has promised to raise every Americans taxes by repealing Trump’s across the board tax cut.

Trump’s tax cut reduced the taxes on every American paying taxes — that means a repeal increases our taxes.

Tax Rates as High as 77 Percent

Sanders is proposing a death tax of 77 percent while Bill de Blasio is proposing a 70 percent income tax rate.

Allowing the Son of Sam and Boston Marathon Bomber to Vote

Bernie Sanders wants to allow everyone in prison to receive ballots so they can vote, this would include everyone: the Son of Sam, the Boston Marathon Bomber, Dylann Roof, Eric Rudolph, the Unabomber, and, if they were still alive, Charles Manson and Timothy McVeigh.

Lower Voting Age to 16

Yang is in favor of lowering the voting age to 16, as is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

—

So there it is, y’all…

By the time this primary is over, Democrats will make it mandatory for every American who lives in a state that voted for Donald Trump to give away our guns to a couple getting gay-married so they can force us to bake their wedding cake while we sign over our health insurance coverage to illegal aliens as our kids disappear forever on a bus headed to wherever Dylann Roof voted for them to attend school.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.