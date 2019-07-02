Pete Buttigieg Joke Bombs at Jesse Jackson Conference

Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke at a Chicago conference hosted by Jesse Jackson on Tuesday, but he opened his speech with a joke that flopped with the audience.

Buttigieg said he was “honored” just to be in the presence of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.

“At the fish fry that he hosted a few days ago, they did not run out of fish,” he grinned. “Even after feeding literally thousands of Democratic candidates for president, so congratulations to you.”

:Crickets: @PeteButtigieg joke bombs at Jesse Jackson conference pic.twitter.com/dRogZa9kIq — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 2, 2019

The crowd applauded for Clyburn, but the microphones did not pick up any laughter after Buttigieg’s joke.

Buttigieg canceled his scheduled appearance at the Clyburn Fish Fry in June and returned to South Bend after a police officer shot and killed a black man.

The crowd did not appear very excited as Buttigieg took the stage either, prompting Jackson to admonish the audience.

“He’s our guest, on your feet,” Jackson urged, prompting the crowd to stand and applaud.