10-Year-Old Saved by His Father: He ‘Defended Me with His Gun’

A 10-year-old Des Moines, Iowa, boy spoke to reporters after being saved by his father, saying, “[He] defended me with his gun.”

The 10-year-old, Logan Ratkovich, was sitting in his father’s truck when Steven Wayne Six allegedly approached steal the vehicle. WCVB reports that Logan’s father, Brad Ratkovich, saw Six approach and drew his gun to intervene.

Ratkovich said, “He’s kind of down low, goes to pull up, looks in (and) sees my son. I come around the corner without any hesitation from my Alien Gear Holster pulled and told him to get on the ground.”

Six tried to convince Ratkovich they knew each other, but Ratkovich did not agree.

Ratkovlich said, “He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m Steve. don’t you remember me? I’m Steve.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I’ve never met you in my entire life.'”

10-year-old Logan sat safely in the truck as the incident unfolded. WHOTV reports that a neighbor observed what was going on and came and moved Logan away from the confrontation.

Six was “wanted on a work release violation” at the time of the incident. He now faces attempted burglary charges.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.