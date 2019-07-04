President Trump’s former challenger Hillary Clinton took aim at the president Independence Day morning, knocking the “Salute to America” celebration and reducing it to an event designed to feed what she implies is Trump’s need to “show” his patriotism.

“We need a strong national defense, but a president shouldn’t need it next to him in a parade to show his patriotism,” she tweeted July 4.

The “Salute to America” event has been in the works for months. Trump made the “hold the date” announcement in February.

The celebration will feature a speech from Trump, military performances (including a Navy Blue Angels flyover), and of course, fireworks. The pyrotechnics are expected to be 35 minutes long, which will be “one of the longest fireworks shows D.C. has hosted,” the Hill reports.

“We’re gonna have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It’ll be like no other it’ll be special and I hope follow a lot of people come and it’s going to be about this country and it’s a salute to America,” Trump said Monday.

“We’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes too. And we’re gonna have some tanks stationed outside,” he added.

While there are additional celebrations in the nation’s capital throughout the day, the main “Salute to America” event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Trump tweeted about the celebration Independence Day morning, writing:

People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World. Perhaps even Air Force One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country!

Clinton is not the only notable figure who has been critical of the “Salute to America” celebration. A number of Hollywood celebrities have been melting down over the planned event.

“Trump’s big military parade? This is what dictators do,” author Stephen King tweeted.

“#Trump was bragging about his 4th of July military parade again today. Of course, doubtful he’ll march in it,” actress Bette Midler tweeted. “Bone spurs!! Let’s call his Independence Day celebration what it really is: ‘The 4th of You Lie!'”

“Only a deeply weak insecure man needs to project such military might,” actor George Takei added.