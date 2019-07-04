Only about 1-in-3 Democrats say knowing the Pledge of Allegiance is “very important” to being a good American citizen, a survey finds.

A Pew Research Center survey reveals that Democrats are far less likely than Republicans to say that knowing the nation’s Pledge of Allegiance is important to being a good citizen of the United States.

Overall, only about 34 percent of Democrats say knowing the Pledge of Allegiance is very important to being a good American citizen compared to more than 7-in-10 Republicans who said the same.

Similarly, younger Americans between 18 and 29-years-old were the least likely to say it is very important to know the Pledge of Allegiance with less than 4-in-10 saying so. Only 19 percent of these young Americans said displaying the American flag was important.

Likewise, only 25 percent of Democrats said displaying the American flag is important to being a good American citizen. About 50 percent of Republicans said displaying the flag was important.

While nearly 8-in-10 Republicans said “always following the law” was very important to being a good American citizen, only about 61 percent of Democrats said the same. At the same time, more than half of Democrats said protesting was very important to being a good U.S. citizen while only 35 percent of Republicans said the same.

When it comes to voting in elections, paying taxes, serving jury duty, participating in the U.S. Census, and following the news, a majority of Democrats and Republicans largely align that all are very important to being a good U.S. citizen.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.