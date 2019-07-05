The first monument in the world dedicated to first lady Melania Trump was unveiled in the former model’s hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia on Friday.

Artist Ales “Maxi” Zupevc sculpted the wooden monument, abstractly depicting Mrs. Trump in her custom Ralph Lauren powder blue ensemble that she wore for President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

Mrs. Trump’s skirt suit, the first outfit she wore as first lady, harked back to one of the country’s most famous first ladies, Jacqueline Kennedy, and her wardrobe that epitomized the early 1960s.

The monument is set in the fields of Sevnica, the hometown of Mrs. Trump. As Breitbart News has chronicled, Slovenes have taken great pride in the small European nation’s most famous daughter and her journey from architecture student to fashion model to the wife of Donald Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.