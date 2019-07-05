Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questioned why the Trump administration chose to hold a patriotic “Salute to America” celebration in the nation’s capital Thursday when migrant kids on the border, she suggested, do not have access to toothpaste or soap. She also described the successful event as “poorly attended.”

“Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children,” she tweeted Friday, adding that Trump is holding kids “hostage to secure billions for their abusers:”

Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children. Did he ask Congress for military paradeὋ? No. Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

(Updated the $ since previous one was estimate of his cancelled Veteran’s day military parade) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

There are a number of mistruths in the freshman lawmaker’s tweets. Migrants in U.S. custody have access to basic hygienic products. U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona released a video of chief patrol agent Roy Villareal debunking many of Ocasio-Cortez’s past claims. Feminine hygiene products, clothes, water, toothbrushes pre-loaded with toothpaste, formula, and diapers are readily available to those who need them:

Here is a look at the inside of a #BorderPatrol processing center with Chief Patrol Agent of #TucsonSector Roy Villareal @CBP pic.twitter.com/vu1dyV72Uz — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) July 4, 2019

Even Ocasio-Cortez admitted this week that migrants are given shampoo:

CBP made us check our phones. But one woman slipped me this packet to take with me. It says “shampoo,” but she told me that this is all they give women to wash their entire body. Nothing else. Some women’s hair was falling out. Others had gone 15 days without taking a shower. pic.twitter.com/OsaKS0YD9a — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Additionally, the “Salute to America” celebration was not “poorly attended,” despite the less than ideal weather. Pictures show the crowd extending all the way to the Washington Monument:

A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019

Despite the left’s best attempts at destroying a salute to America, the place is PACKED! God bless @realDonaldTrump and god bless America! pic.twitter.com/XznyJBPfO1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 4, 2019

Besides FoxNews and OAN , C-SPAN only media showing the HUGE crowd in DC at President Trump’s 4th of July “Salute to America’s” speech. Even the pouring rain could not hinder the massive crowd stretching from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Memorial and beyond. #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/jtNMqHJwgt — Denise Madeline (@DeTweat) July 4, 2019

President Trump delivered his non-partisan Independence Day speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial, taking viewers through key examples of American greatness with demonstrations from the United States armed forces.

“Our nation’s creativity and genius lit up the lights of Broadway and the sound stages of Hollywood,” Trump said. “It filled the concert halls and airwaves around the world with the sound of jazz, opera, country, rock and roll, and rhythm and blues.”

“It gave birth to the musical, the motion picture, the western, the World Series, the Super Bowl, the skyscraper, the suspension bridge, the assembly line, and the mighty American automobile,” he continued.

“It led our citizens to push the bounds of medicine and science to save the lives of millions,” he added.

The celebration featured seven flyovers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and a B-2 stealth bomber: