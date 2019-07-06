Antifa Protesters Harass Trump Supporters in the Nation’s Capital, Shout ‘F*ck the Cops’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: People of the "left-wing" side yell at a Trump supporter during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. The demonstrators are calling for an end of censorship by social media companies. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
HANNAH BLEAU

Antifa protesters harassed Trump supporters Saturday in the nation’s capital, showing up to counter-protest a planned “Demand Free Speech” rally in D.C’.s Freedom Plaza.

The “Demand Free Speech” rally – aimed at bringing attention to the censorship efforts of Silicon Valley – featured many notable figures, with appearances by Gavin McInnes, Lara Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Antifa showed up to protest the event, dubbing its counter-protest “All Out D.C.” According to reports, the Antifa counter-protesters vastly outnumbered the “Demand Free Speech” rally attendees, which included members of the “Proud Boys.”

Police were prepared for a potential clash between the two groups and largely kept the peace. However, there were a few clashes. One video shows a purported Antifa protester badgering a man in a MAGA hat and trying to snatch his camera:

https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1147544976584314881

Another video shows Antifa protesters shouting, “F*ck the cops!”:

The Washington Examiner’s Julio Rosas added that an Antifa member slapped his phone out of his hand and pulled newsstands into the streets, because the newspapers, Antifa members reportedly said, are “fascist.”:

Apparently, Antifa’s heckling continued, even after the “Demand Free Speech” rally ended:

One video also shows what is believed to be an “All Out D.C.” protester attempting to light an American flag on fire, to no avail.

